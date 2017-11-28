Christmas 2017 News: Gift Ideas for Mothers this Holiday Season

iRobot Store The iRobot Roomba 980 carries a price tag of 9 and is WiFi enabled.

Gadgets and devices are some of the most recommended presents for mothers this Christmas.

While mothers are expected to appreciate any present that is heartily given to them by their children this coming Christmas, nothing beats a gift that can help her in the household chores or provide her entertainment between her tasks at home. Hence, children who are already earning and have some extra cash sitting around are encouraged to purchase some pieces of technology as presents for their mothers this Christmas.

One of the most recommended presents for moms this upcoming holiday season is iRobot Roomba. While this product debuted in the market a few years back, its latest models are WiFi enabled that can be easily connected to a smartphone through a mobile app. Hence, even if a mother is away from home, she can task the device to do the cleaning and not worry about the dirty floors and carpets. With the WiFi-enabled models ranging between $374 and $899, one does not need worry that he cannot afford this truly helpful device as a present for the special woman in his life this Christmas.

Another piece of technology that is highly recommended as a present for mothers this holiday season is the Kindle Paperwhite. With the latest model of this device now offering twice the pixels offered by its first-generation and boasting of 300 ppi display for crisp, laser-quality text, mothers can read their favorite novels and other digital books with ease as they take a break from their tasks, whether at the office or at home.

The Amazon Echo is another technological gadget that is considered to be a perfect present for mothers this Christmas. With this gadget acting as a virtual personal assistant, a mother's life can be simpler and more entertaining as the Amazon Echo will help her manage her to-do and shopping lists, keep her in the know of the latest news and even play her favorite music, podcasts, or audiobooks. With the prices of the Amazon Echo family ranging between $50 and $230, there is, at least, one model that will surely fit one's budget and his mother's need.