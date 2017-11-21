Christmas 2017 News: People Who Decorate Early for the Holidays are Happier, Experts Claim

REUTERS/Barbara Liston People view Kathy and Mark Hyatt's house decorated with holiday lights in Plantation, Florida, November 30, 2015.

While some people wait for a day after Thanksgiving Day to put up their holiday embellishments, psychology experts have claimed that putting up Christmas decors earlier can actually make a person happier.

With Thanksgiving Day happening two days from now, many Americans are now looking forward to the day after this week's celebration not only because of the Black Friday sale but also because, for them, it is the ideal day for the Christmas tree to find its way out of the storage room and get embellished for the holiday season. However, it is also a fact that some people don't wait for the latter days of November before decorating for Christmas, and psychology experts claim that these people are actually happier.

"Although there could be a number of symptomatic reasons why someone would want to obsessively put up decorations early, most commonly for nostalgic reasons either to relive the magic or to compensate for past neglect. In a world full of stress and anxiety people like to associate with things that make them happy and Christmas decorations evoke those strong feelings of the childhood. Decorations are simply an anchor or pathway to those old childhood magical emotions of excitement. So putting up those Christmas decorations early extends the excitement," Steve McKeown, a Psychoanalyst, founder of MindFixers and owner of The McKeown Clinic, explained in an interview.

It is said that people during the Roman era had to wait for Christmas Eve before decorating their Christmas tree as a faux version of the most famous Christmas ornament was not available at that time yet. These days, though, while there are people who still opt for the real tree rather than the fake one, they don't need to wait for Christmas eve before hanging the ornaments on the tree as the real ones bought on December 1 can last until Christmas Day. Apparently still, for some Christmas people, the first day of December is a bit late for decorating, hence, they put up their decors weeks earlier.

Nonetheless, whether one decides to put up his Christmas decors earlier or later, it is suggested that Christmas decorations must be taken down on Jan. 6. For many Christians, this is the day when the Three Wise Men visited the Baby Jesus, and is considered as the Epiphany, or the official end of the Christmas season.