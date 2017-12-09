Christmas 2017: Tech Toys for Little Girls and Boys this Christmas

Anki The Anki Cozmo is one of the best tech toys for little boys this Christmas.

Christmas will not be the holiday that it is for kids without the toys. However, with kids of today exposed to technology, it goes without saying that simple pull-back toy cars and ordinary dolls are a thing of the past and outdated as Christmas presents. Hence, parents are advised to buy their children presents that, while have the form of the old toys, offer a new fun experience because of the technology they pack.

Gone are the days when a little boy would take delight in a toy car that runs by being pulled-back or controlled with a remote. However, this does not mean that toy cars are out of fashion anymore as a Christmas present as Anki Overdrive is one of the best Christmas presents that can surely bring delight to a little boy on Christmas morning.

What separates Anki Overdrive from other toy cars is that it is equipped with artificial intelligence. Unlike other racing toy cars that come with their own racing tracks, this tech toy is controlled by an Apple or Android device. While players can race with others, it is also possible for the a child to race with another car that runs on artificial intelligence.

Another tech toy that parents can gift their little boy this Christmas is the Anki Cozmo, a miniature robot that comes with a facial recognition feature. This garbage truck robot may not be bigger than the size of a palm but offers a load of fun, such as greeting a person and playing host to games, thanks to its artificial intelligence. Just like the Anki Overdrive, the Anki Cozmo can also be controlled with a compatible iOS or Android device.

For little girls, though, there is no denying that dolls are still an in thing as Christmas presents. However, many dolls of today have also been fused with the wonders of technology, such as the Cabbage Patch Kids Baby So Real. As compared to its predecessors, this next-generation Cabbage Patch doll comes with eyes that don't only move but light up, too. It is also capable of playing more than 60 sounds, including farting this time.

The above-mentioned are only three of the tech toys that parents can buy their kids this Christmas. Whatever the parents' choice will be, experts advise that before buying one, parents must consider the suitability of the toy to age of the child and make sure that the product has passed choking hazards and toxicity tests.