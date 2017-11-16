Christmas Gifts for Kids 2017: This Year's Best Toys at Great Discounts

REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins A worker carries Barbie dolls to put them on the shelves at a toy store in Caracas November 14, 2014.

While Christmas is still over a month away, it would not hurt to start shopping for gifts for the kids especially since retail stores are holding early holiday sale events. Luckily, some of the best gift options are already available at discounted prices.

Toys R Us recently posted its Hot Toy List that includes items picked by their "panel of experts," and most of these are currently on sale. As expected, some of the prime toys on the list are the ones that the retailer named the best of the year.

The "Paw Patrol"-themed Sea Patroller Rescue Vehicle playset was named the "Vehicle of the Year" by Toys R Us, and it features a boat with drop-down wheels that kids can use in the water or on the ground. It is currently priced at $44.49, which is $15.50 off from its original price.

Dollhouses are, undoubtedly, favorite toys among little girls. But parents can give their young ones an even better gift with the Fisher-Price Shimmer and Shine Magical Light-Up Genie Palace Set. Toys R Us named it the "Playset of the Year" for a good reason. It includes a three-level castle and features more than 100 phrases and songs that can be activated by just a clap. For $99.99 ($30 off of $129.99), girls will have fun while learning.

For parents who want to reward their older kids with new gaming consoles, Toys R Us will offer the 500 GB Xbox One S and 1 TB PlayStation 4 Slim for only $189.99 and $199.99, respectively, during their Black Friday Sale. The company also has the very popular Nintendo Switch, which is available in its regular price of $299.99.

Also during the Black Friday sale, leaked Toys R Us ads show that the retailer will exclusively offer some of the coolest Barbie toys at a 50 percent discount. Available in stores while supplies last, parents can get the three-story Barbie Pink Passport Townhouse -- which is more than 2-feet tall -- for $59.99. Barbie Career Doll sets, which consist of five dolls, will also be available for $24.99.

Ten selected LEGO sets will likewise be discounted by 40 percent in Toys R Us stores during the Black Friday sale. Some of the available construction sets are Disney's "Frozen," "Star Wars," "Ninjago," and "The LEGO Batman Movie."

Toys R Us stores are expected to open on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23, at 5 p.m. local time until midnight for their doorbusters sale.

On the other hand, there are also a wide array of gift options for kids apart from toys. For example, younger kids really like stuffed toys and the Washington Post's holiday gift guide suggests that the Squishmallows line by Kellytoy are one of the best choices.