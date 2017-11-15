Christopher Plummer Open up About Replacing Kevin Spacey's Film Role

Filmmaker Ridley Scott has decided to re-shoot multiple scenes from his upcoming thriller "All the Money in the World" after several men accused Kevin Spacey of sexual harassment. Christopher Plummer, who has landed his role, still cannot wrap his head around the revelations.

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Plummer has weeks to wrap up filming since Scott intends to release the movie on its scheduled release date, which is on Dec. 22. Speaking to Vanity Fair, Plummer said that he is up for this latest challenge. At the same time, he is saddened for Spacey who has to deal with such career-ending news.

"I think it's very sad what happened to him. Kevin is such a talented and a terrifically gifted actor, and it's so sad. It's such a shame," Plummer told Vanity Fair at the New York premiere of "The Man Who Invented Christmas" on Sunday. "That's all I can say, because that's it."

Though Plummer admits to being saddened by the tragic fall of Spacey's career, he is thrilled for his upcoming part as billionaire J. Paul Getty. The actor, who is turning 88 a week before the film's release, expressed his admiration for Scott, admitting he has wanted to work with him. He could not hide his excitement as well.

Scott called him up last week and offered him the role, Plummer revealed. He also shared that he was in contention for the role a long time ago. Thus, he is quite familiar with it. The veteran actor studies his lines whenever he can while on his press tour for "The Man Who Invented Christmas," which arrives in theaters this Nov. 22.

Filming for the new scenes begins on Nov. 20. They will be shooting in Rome and London for 10 days straight.

"All the Money in the World" hits theatres on Dec. 22.