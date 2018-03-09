'Christopher Robin' Movie Trailer Released

YouTube/Disney Movie Trailers Disney has released the first trailer for "Christopher Robin" on March 6.

Following the release of the first teaser poster, the first teaser trailer for "Christopher Robin" has been released on March 6.

The Disney live-action film trailer has revealed the now-adult Christopher Robin and the computer-generated imagery (CGI) version of Winnie the Pooh. Pooh is voiced by Jim Cummings, who was also the voice behind the animated version of the "Winnie the Pooh" shows.

Meanwhile, the original set of characters are also to be seen in the movie. Chris O'Dowd will be playing Tigger, Brad Garrett will be playing Eeyore, Toby Jones will be playing Owl, Nick Mohammed will be playing Piglet, Peter Capaldi will be playing Rabbit, and Sophie Okonedo will be playing Kanga.

The adult Robin, played by Ewan McGregor in the movie, is now a businessman with a family. He has a wife, played by Hayley Atwell, a daughter, played by Bronte Carmichael, and a boss, played by Mark Gatiss. As being an adult was taking its toll on Robin, he has lost all sense of imagination.

In the trailer, Robin was shown to be under pressure from work which led him to cancel the trip he has set with his wife and daughter. As he contemplates on a bench, Pooh appears behind him.

"The movie is so full of joy and emotion and also of scenes that I think are very timely," director Marc Forster told Entertainment Weekly. "[Pooh] is still as relevant today as he's ever been. Perhaps even more so."

"Christopher Robin" was penned by Alex Ross Perry while Brigham Taylor and Kristin Burr produced the film.

The movie is set to be released on Aug. 3 in the US under Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures.

Another live-action film based on the lives of the "Winnie the Pooh" characters was also released last year. "Goodbye Christopher Robin" was directed by Simon Curtis and produced by Steve Christian and Damian Jones.