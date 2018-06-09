Christ's Word on Marriage

Jesus Christ was once asked about marriage and divorce. He replied in this way:

"Haven't you read," he replied, "that at the beginning the Creator 'made them male and female,' and said, 'For this reason a man will leave his father and mother and be united to his wife, and the two will become one flesh'? So they are no longer two, but one flesh. Therefore what God has joined together, let no one separate." -Matthew 19:4-6 NIV

Jesus was saying essentially that the bond between husband and wife is a sacred union. Jesus made it clear that God's design for marriage is sacred, permanent in this life, and not subject to change.

