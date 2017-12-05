Chromebook Deals, News: Google Offers Free 6-Month Netflix Membership on Selected Models

Google Promo image for Google Pixelbook

Google has an interesting offer for people looking to buy selected models of Chromebooks as they come with a free six-month membership on Netflix.

People will find that headlining the Offers page on Google Chromebook's website is a promo that gives them a free Netflix membership for six months if they buy a Google Pixelbook, Samsung Chromebook Plus, or a Samsung Chromebook Pro.

Like in all freebies and offers, there are conditions applied. The promo will only get Chromebook owners the mid-range Netflix package that costs $10.99 per month. This permits a maximum of two screens streaming at the same time.

It is also important to note that the promo is only available until Dec. 31 and cannot be exchanged for cash or other Netflix offers.

On a good note, Google did not put any limitations in terms of when the device was purchased. This means that as long as a customer has a Google Pixelbook, Samsung Chromebook Plus or Pro, they can head to the Google Chromebook Offers page and redeem their free Netflix membership.

Added to that, Google assured people that if Netflix's subscription prices changed within the redemption period, no other charges or fees will be collected from the Chromebook owners.

Meanwhile, here are some of the features and specs of the Chromebooks included in the offer.

The Google Pixelbook comes with a built-in Google Assistant and is powered by an Intel Kaby Lake processor that can support up to 16 GB of random access memory and 512 GB of storage. Its price starts at $999.

The more budget-friendly Samsung Chromebook Plus, which is available for a minimum of $449, sports a touchscreen display that supports Quad High-Definition and is said to be capable of handling up to nine hours of operation. Meanwhile, the Samsung Chromebook Pro costs $100 more but runs on a more powerful Skylake Core m3 chip.

All of the mentioned Chromebooks come with compatible stylus pens.