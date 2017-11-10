'Chronicles of Narnia' New Movie 'The Silver Chair' Release Date, Cast Rumors: 'Stranger Things' Star Millie Bobby Brown Joins Movie?

"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown is rumored to be offered the lead role in the planned "Chronicles of Narnia" new movie. The project will be an adaptation of author C.S. Lewis' novel "The Silver Chair," which is the sixth book in the Narnia series.

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni TriStar wants Millie Bobby Brown from "Stranger Things" to play Jill Pole in "The Silver Chair."

Brown's potential casting was revealed on That Hashtag Show. Tri-Star reportedly offered the part of Jill Pole to the "Stranger Things" star back in April, but it's unclear if the young star accepted the project.

The studio announced in 2013 through producer Mark Gordon that it will develop "The Silver Chair" for the big screen along with The C.S. Lewis Company. Oscar-nominated scribe David Magee was tapped to write the screenplay, while the studio recently hired Joe Johnston to helm the film.

TriStar, a subsidiary of Sony Pictures, has not yet announced a potential release date for "The Silver Chair." Filming for the project has not started.

Disney originally released two movies of "Chronicles of Narnia" in 2005 and 2008. "The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe" and "Prince Caspian" were mild box office success. In 2010, 20th Century Fox released the third movie in the franchise, "The Voyage of the Dawn Treader," which also performed averagely at the tilts.

Meanwhile, Brown will return for the third season of "Stranger Things" on Netflix. Production for the show has not yet started but work should begin soon since fans expect season 3 to be on the streaming platform in the last quarter of 2018.

Brown rose to worldwide fame as Eleven on "Stranger Things," who possess extraordinary powers. The 13-years-old star from Britain was born in Spain and has lived in Florida in recent years. Her whole family uprooted in Los Angeles to support Brown's rising career. Brown's net worth is reportedly at least $3 million since starring on "Stranger Things" and landing various endorsement deals.