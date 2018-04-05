Players will be able to choose from using the high-res graphics or the original visuals for the game

Steam/Square Enix More patches are coming to the PC version of 'Chrono Trigger' in the future

What was supposed to be a joyous occasion for Square Enix and PC players quickly turned sour when it was discovered that the version of "Chrono Trigger" that was recently released on Steam was plagued with all kinds of issues.

Players did not waste time letting their displeasure known about this game and that resulted in plenty of poor reviews being posted and just general disappointment.

To their credit, the developers are not just sitting idly by and allowing one of their most beloved RPGs to languish on the PC.

After previously sharing that they are assessing the problems that have been brought up with the PC version, the developers have now taken the first steps to try to improve the game.

In a new post on the game's Steam page, the developers revealed how they are planning to support this title moving forward.

According to the developers, they have been working to fix the issues that have been pointed out previously, and they are now in the process of putting together patches that are going to address those. These patches are expected to be released over the coming months.

The first patch features an option that allows players to choose which graphics they want to see. Players can opt to use the original graphics or stick with the current high-res visuals.

The full version of this first patch is expected to be released this month, although some players have noted that a variant of it is already live in the Public Beta Branch. Players are advised to save their games before they switch the graphics setting.

The contents of the later patches have not been revealed at this point.

For what it's worth, the steps the developers are taking to help improve the PC version of "Chrono Trigger" seem to be working, as the reviews on "Steam" have gone from "mostly negative" a month ago to "mixed" now.

It will be interesting to see how many elements of the game the developers are going to tinker with using their future patches and whether all the issues that have been brought up will be addressed.

An earlier article from PC Gamer pointed out some of the issues that will be tougher to fix such as the sprites getting distorted depending on which resolution the player chose. The user interface included in the game is also something that many players have expressed a desire to see changed. Whether the developers will update the user interface, too, remains to be seen.

This particular RPG has long been regarded as one of the best, most influential and most important in gaming history. Younger gamers may not have had an opportunity to try it out yet and may not be inclined to do so currently given the issues that have been raised.

If the developers are able to turn things around, however, then they could introduce a whole new audience to the time-traveling adventures of Crono and his friends.

More news about the PC version of "Chrono Trigger" should be made available soon.