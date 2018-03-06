'Chrono Trigger' News: Devs 'Currently Assessing' Issues Affecting the Steam Port of the RPG

Many fans unhappy that the Steam release appears to be a port of the mobile version of the RPG

Steam/Square Enix Many PC players are waiting for the developers to fix the Steam port of 'Chrono Trigger'

"Chrono Trigger" is one of the most beloved role-playing games ever made. It is a classic that has captivated audiences throughout the decades with its compelling storyline that has players traveling to different time periods. The game also features characters who many people have grown to love.

Older and younger gamers have been able to enjoy the role-playing game as it has been released on a number of platforms throughout the years.

Recently, the game was even released for the PC, and while that may have been done to make it even more accessible, fans are not embracing this latest version as warmly as they have the ones released previously.

At the time of writing, reviews posted on the game's Steam page are "mostly negative," which is quite surprising considering how well-liked this RPG has historically been.

Apparently, there are more than a few PC players unhappy that the version they have been given is essentially a port of the mobile game.

This article from RPG Site pointed out some of the other graphical issues plaguing the game that have disappointed many PC players.

The potentially good news here for PC players who still want to experience "Chrono Trigger" on their preferred platform is that fixes may be coming soon.

Developers addressed the controversy surrounding the game in a recent post on Steam, sharing that they are "currently assessing" the issues that have been brought up by the players. The developers assured players that they have been listening to the things that are being said about the game.

Developers also urged fans to keep tabs on the game's Steam page for new updates.

The legacy of this particular RPG is obviously secure regardless of whether or not developers will be able to fix the PC version, though it will definitely be easier for it to remain relevant if it becomes a well-regarded PC title as well.

More news about "Chrono Trigger" on Steam should be made available soon.