'Chrono Trigger' News: Modding Could Help Improve PC Port But Not All Issues May Be Resolved With It

Developers also 'currently assessing' the issues that have been raised about the PC game

Steam/Square Enix 'Chrono Trigger' was released for the PC via Steam late last month

"Chrono Trigger" has been out for PC via Steam for a few days now, and this latest version of the classic role-playing game has not exactly been well received.

A quick look at the title's Steam page reveals that the reviews put up for the game are still "mostly negative" and much of the talk surrounding it currently revolves around either how to improve it or just how broken it is.

The good news for PC players though is that there are people out there who are not content to just let this game remain as it is.

Speaking recently to PC Gamer's Wes Fenlon, video game mod tool developer Jed Lang talked about the work currently going on to try and improve the PC version of "Chrono Trigger."

Lang also wrote CT_Explore, a tool designed for unpacking the game's files.

The work Lang has completed thus far shows that modding is possible with the game, and PC players have shown numerous times in the past that they can do some incredible things when they are allowed to mod.

Notably, Lang is still updating CT_Explore, so there is a good chance that the tool will get even better moving forward.

Now, before PC players get too excited, it is worth pointing out that not all of the PC version's problems may be fixed even through modding.

As PC Gamer noted, sprites used in the game may still end up getting distorted depending on which resolution a player selects. Perhaps even more troubling for many players is the possibility that the user interface may prove difficult to modify.

It seems that developers will need to step in if all of the PC version's problems are to be resolved, and for what it is worth, they have already said that they are "currently assessing" the issues that have been raised.

More news about the PC version of "Chrono Trigger" should be made available in the near future.