Chucklefish Announces Wizard School Role-Playing Game 'Witchbrook'

Chucklefish Chucklefish's magic school role-playing game finally has a name.

Finn "Tiy" Brice, CEO of Chucklefish, confirmed that their upcoming role-playing game set in a magical school, previously known as Project Spellbound, is now officially titled "Witchbrook."

Brice revealed this name change on his Twitter yesterday, accompanied by a screenshot of the game's new stylized title and what looks to be a potions class in session. But despite the name reveal, Brice says that "Witchbrook" is still far from done and that fans should not raise their expectations too high for a release any time soon.

"Just so everyone knows, Witchbrook is still quite a way off," he wrote in a follow-up tweet, "but we wanted to get the real name out there and include you all more."

The last time Brice talked about their new project was back in October 2017 when he sent out an image of the magic school's library.

Details regarding "Witchbrook" are still sparse. When asked last year regarding the project, Brice wrote that it was greatly inspired by games such as "Harvest Moon" and even "Stardew Valley," a game their company published.

"I think the biggest thing we learned from Stardew Valley is that there's an inherent value in [having] a game world that's just charming to be in," Brice said in an interview with PC Gamer.

Brice goes on to say that the combat was greatly inspired by the older "Legend of Zelda" games and that one of their biggest priorities is creating an interesting world that people want to be a part of. He also says that "Witchbrook" will have a unique dating system that draws inspiration more from real life than the idealized romance often seen in media and other games.

Chucklefish has yet to announce an official date for "Witchbrook" nor what platforms it will be on.

For a title that is more likely to come out this year, Chucklefish is also working on "Wargroove," a turn-based strategy game that seems heavily inspired by Intelligent System's "Advanced Wars" franchise. Earlier this month, the company revealed some more details regarding the characters that players will meet in the game.