Reuters/Jonathan Drake Crosses hanged at a fence near Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida for the victims who lost their lives

In a truly disturbing move, a church has invited their worshippers and parishioners to attend a blessing ceremony with their respective firearms, including an AR-15 rifle. The news comes just a few days after that very same weapon killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida. Further reports reveal that the news has triggered outrage from the surrounding community.

"Blessed couples are requested to bring the accouterments of the nation of Cheon Il Guk, crowns representing the sovereignty of Kings and Queens, and a "rod of iron," designated by the Second King as an AR15 semiautomatic rifle or equivalents such as an AK semiautomatic rifle, representing both the intent and the ability to defend one's family, community and "nation of Cheon Il Guk."," said The World Peace and Unification Sanctuary in Newfoundland in a statement. "These actions to participate with crowns and a rod of iron/gift certificate are signs of attendance, sovereignty and vigilance to protect God's coming nation of Cheon Il Guk."

Aside from the disturbing invitation, the church also said that if couple attending the ceremony will not be able to bring in their weapons, they have the option of purchasing a $700 gift certificate for the weapons, which will be considered as their intent to purchase "a "rod of iron" in the future."

Considering the very recent events that transpired in Florida, further reports revealed that the news was met with outrage and caution, especially regarding the fact that the church considers the weapons as the "rod of iron" mentioned in the Bible. Parents have expressed their concern for the event, especially from those who live a few blocks away from where the blessing ceremony is meant to be held. Some have cautioned the neighborhood to keep their children within the premises of their home.

