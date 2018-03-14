Church of Scientology Launches Own Television Network

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni A man walks past the Church of Scientology of Los Angeles building in Los Angeles, California July 3, 2012.

The controversial organization of the Church of Scientology has just launched its own television network as of Monday, March 12.

The official announcement was first made by the organization through their relatively new Twitter page, which stated that "It is TIME for us to tell OUR story." Included in the tweet is a brief teaser video that gives viewers a glimpse of what the Church of Scientology is all about, and a succinct explanation of their purpose as an organization.

The promotional trailer reads, "The only thing more interesting than what you've heard is what you haven't." This alludes to the mysteries and unknown facts surrounding the Church of Scientology.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the initial speculations took place when a number of people saw the Scientology TV network on the app store of Apple. As it turns out, the network was slated to appear on Apple TV, DirectTV and Roku as well.

The network is poised to release its own exclusive content that is aimed at introducing the beliefs of Scientology to the world. Some of the shows that appear on Apple's app store are "Meet a Scientologist" and "Voices for Humanity." Most notably, two films will be all about the Church's founder, L. Ron Hubbard, titled "L. Ron Hubbard: In His Own Voice" and "Scientology Principles," which will be made available on the network as well.

For years now, the Church of Scientology has been the object of criticism — most notably by actress, Leah Remini, in the docuseries "Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath," wherein she details some of the practices of the organization, as well as her reasons for ultimately leaving.

Scientology TV could potentially be a platform where the organization could break the stigma and prejudice that have been surrounding them by shedding more light on their own beliefs and practices.

The Scientology TV network officially began airing its content on Monday, March 12, at 8 pm EST.