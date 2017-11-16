Cincinnati Bengals Coach Marvin Lewis Surprised Running Back Jeremy Hill Opted to Undergo Season-Ending Ankle Surgery

(Photo: Reuters/David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports) Cincinnati Bengals running back Jeremy Hill dives in for a first down against the Houston Texans.

Cincinnati Bengals running back Jeremy Hill's season abruptly came to an end last Saturday after he decided to undergo season-ending surgery on his injured ankle, and he was immediately placed on the injured reserve.

Well, it seemed that Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis was surprised with Hill's decision and he clearly wasn't happy about it.

This doesn't happen often in the National Football League (NFL), but during a press conference on Monday, Lewis admitted that he didn't think the injury was that serious and he criticized Hill for choosing to undergo season-ending surgery.

"Jeremy thinks he needs to have ankle surgery. I think he's consulted a couple physicians, both said that this was something that could wait until after the season but he just felt like it was causing too much discomfort," Lewis said, via Yahoo Sports.

Hill's name has never appeared in injury reports throughout the season. That means if his ankle was hurt, it was never serious enough to keep him off the field.

He did injure his ankle during a preseason game against the Washington Redskins on Aug. 27, but Lewis has noted that this was unrelated.

"I don't think he had any instance of (a problem) since this August when he rolled his ankle in training camp, or whatever it was, training camp or warmups in a game. I can't remember what it was," Lewis said. "One of those times in the preseason. But that's the only instance he's had this fall," he added.

Hill is set to become a free agent in the offseason. He probably doesn't want to put off any surgery until after the season because he wants to get fully healthy by the time the free agency period begins in March next year.

Joe Mixon and Giovani Bernard will continue to get the bulk of the carries with Hill done for the season.