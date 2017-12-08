(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/JonRidinger) Interior view of Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, home field of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Cincinnati Bengals rookie wide receiver John Ross entered the National Football League (NFL) with a lot of hype after he broke the Scouting Combine 40-yard dash record earlier this year. Unfortunately, he had to deal with injuries throughout the season, and now his rookie campaign has officially come to an end.

On Wednesday, the Bengals announced that Ross was heading to the injured reserve list due to a left shoulder injury. Interestingly, it turned out the rookie has been dealing with the injury for some time now, but he hid it from the Bengals.

Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis said Ross finally admitted to concealing the injury on Wednesday.

"He's had this and dealt with it. In his mind he's dealing with it. He felt it not getting better," Lewis said, via the Bengals' official website.

"But making it harder to sleep, so he wanted to get it looked at again and have the scans compared. He had the scans and he's had this condition which some guys that have — we've had a couple guys that have the shoulder on one side, generally it's parallel on the other. I think earlier the physician in Washington mentioned that to him and then your symptoms seem to escalate," he continued.

Lewis also noted that he first noticed that something was wrong with Ross a few weeks ago.

Failing to disclose an injury is a big no-no, but a lot of players have done this over the years because they don't want their teams to put them on the bench.

Sure, some would praise Ross for playing through the pain, but he should have informed the team because he was just hurting himself by keeping it a secret. He has to understand that.

Ross has only appeared in three games this season, and he has recorded one rush for 12 yards.