One of the most intense rivalries in the National Football League (NFL) just got even more heated after Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster decked Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict with a brutal helmet-to-helmet hit in the fourth quarter of their matchup on Monday night.

Burfict was strapped to a backboard and taken out of the game after the nasty hit, and he was placed on the league's concussion protocol. It was definitely a questionable play since Burfict took a shot to the head and neck area, and after the game, Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green criticized Smith-Schuster and said it was a "dirty hit."

"It's not called for. We already play a dangerous sport. We all put our lives on the line when we come out here every week, and you don't want anything like that to happen to a player, no matter what team you play for or how big the rivalry is. We have to protect each other. We already play a high-injury sport," said, via NFL.com.

To make matters worse, Smith-Schuster actually stood over Burfict and celebrated after the hit. Burfict's teammates obviously didn't like that one bit, and the game officials flagged him for taunting and unnecessary roughness.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin would tell reporters that the taunting was uncalled for after the game, and Smith-Schuster would apologize for his actions as well.

"I didn't mean to stand over him. I was trying to get a big block for Le'Veon Bell for him to get up field," Smith-Schuster said, according to NFL.com.

Smith-Schuster would wish Burfict well, but the NFL wasn't about let him get away with such a reckless hit. On Tuesday, Smith-Schuster was suspended for one game by the league.

In any case, Burfict should be considered questionable for the Bengals' match against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Fans will know more about his status when they practice on Wednesday.