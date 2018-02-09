'Cities: Skylines' Free Trial Now Ongoing on Steam Until Feb. 11

"Cities: Skylines," the city building simulation that succeeded in giving "Sim City" what they wanted all along, is free to try this weekend. Starting Wednesday, Feb. 7, the metropolis management game from Colossal Order will be available on Steam at no cost, at least until the offer expires on Sunday, Feb. 11.

City simulator fans who somehow haven't already tried "Cities: Skylines" will find it free for download and play on its Steam page, and a Steam account is all that's needed to start playing the city planner game on the PC.

Steam/Cities: Skylines/Colossal Order "Cities: Skylines" is a modern take on the classic city simulation by Colossal Order.

"Cities: Skylines" won't be free for long, though, as the offer expires at 4 p.m. EST on Sunday, Feb. 11, according to PC Gamer. It won't cost all that much to continue playing past that point, though, with publisher Paradox Interactive offering massive discounts for the game even past the free trial date.

The base game is now available on Steam for purchase with a 75 percent price cut, dropping it down to just $8. Fans of "Cities: Skylines" will probably want the deluxe edition package and all the extra content that goes along with it, though, since it's $10 with the sale promo, just a couple of bucks pricier than the regular edition, as Polygon notes.

The deluxe edition, with its set of new buildings, a copy of the game soundtrack, and a digital art book, can also be bought separately for less than $3 with the current 75 percent discount.

Those looking to collect all the DLCs Paradox has released for the game can catch them all with the "Cities: Skylines Collection" for $56. This bundle includes all major DLC packs as well as the smaller content updates, including the one that adds blimps to the game.

There's also a "New Player" bundle that adds the "Natural Disasters" and "Snowfall" DLCs to the base game, at just $19.