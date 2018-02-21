'Cities: Skylines' News: Mods Coming to Xbox One Edition

Paradox Interactive Giant hamster statues are one of the new buildings players should expect with the addition of mods in "Cities: Skylines" for the Xbox One.

Mods are a rather rare commodity in the console gaming world, so it is always surprising and pleasing when a game decides to implement them in some shape or form. This time around, it is none other than Paradox Interactive's "Cities: Skylines" for the Xbox One that is getting some community-created modifications.

"We're proud to announce the arrival of user-created mods to our favorite city-building game, available this week as free content for all players!" writes Sandra Neudinger, product manager for Paradox Interactive.

"If you've ever wanted to give your community a fancy clock tower, or put in some swimming pools, or even turn the planes at your local airport into futuristic spacecraft, your fellow Cities fans have been hard at work to let you do just that."

However, unlike how mods for the city builder game are presented on Steam through the Workshop, the mods headed to the console version of the game had to be tested and curated first by the development team, somewhat similar to how Bethesda handles mods for its console versions of "Fallout 4" and "Skyrim."

While they may not have the same amount of freedom or creative control as mods on the PC might have, it still gives members of the community a way to create and develop new features for a game they enjoy.

"Paradox has always been very proud to support modders across all our games, and the creative, fun-loving community that's grown with us around Cities: Skylines has shared some incredible ideas with us."

These new mods are available now and are completely free of charge. In addition to this free add-on, Neudinger writes about the upcoming Content Creator Pack, an expansion pack that is included in the Season Pass that will allow players to construct several new buildings created from the community's most talented artists and modelers. This pack is expected to come out on March 6.

This is the company's first foray into creating mods for the console platform, so they encourage all players to provide apt feedback on how they are handling it and if there is anything they can improve on.