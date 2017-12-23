'Civilization 6' Now Available on iPad; Full Version Offered With 50 Percent Discount

"Civilization 6" is now playable on the go, as the turn-based strategy game came out on the Apple Store on Thursday, Dec. 21. The full game costs $60 at its regular rate, but it is currently being offered as a free download with the first 60 turns free, and $30 to continue playing as a launch promo price.

The game is now free to download at the iOS App Store, and lets players play the first 60 turns at no cost. To continue playing, users can avail of the limited time discounted price of $30 for the iPad, as developer studio Aspyr Media explained in their blog announcement.

2k Games/Take Two Interactive 2K Games have launched a version of "Sid Meier's Civilization VI" for the iPad.

Aspyr Media was responsible for bringing the latest "Civilization" game to the iOS, via the iPad. The game needs iOS version 11 or newer, and should run well enough on an iPad Air 2, iPad 2017, or any of the iPad Pro variants.

The iPad Pro 12.9-inch model, however, stretches the game out with its unusual tablet resolution. The game will run just fine on the larger iPad Pro, if a little blurry perhaps, as Ars Technica notes.

There could be a bit of confusion for "Civilization" fans who find the game in the iOS App Store listed as free. Users can get the game, a manageable 3.14 GB download, for free and try it out for at most 60 turns.

After that, the game costs half as much as the regular Windows or Mac version with the introductory promo price. When the limited-time promo expires on 2:59 a.m. EST on Jan. 5, 2018, the game will go up to its regular price of $60, the same as the full PC version, according to Polygon.

The launch trailer below features "Sid Meier's Civilization VI" on mobile, as it comes to the iPad as a free download. The full game is currently $30 at the Apple Store and is the same price as the PC version with the ongoing Steam winter sale.