YouTube/Sid Meier's Civilization A still from the official trailer for the Korean civilization, featuring Queen Seondeok, to be released along with 'Civilization 6: The Rise and Fall.'

Firaxis and 2K Games recently announced the addition of the Korean civilization to the upcoming downloadable content "Civilization VI: Rise and Fall," which is set for a February 2018 release.

In a recently released trailer, developers announced that one of the main characters included in the "Civilization 6: Rise and Fall" expansion is Korea's Queen Seondeok.

Queen Seondeok was a well-known ruler who led the kingdom of Silla from 632 to 647. Her name still resounds to this day, and she is celebrated as the first queen to reign in Korea.

"Rise and Fall's" Korean civilization trailer regards Queen Seondeok as the civilization's leader during a "critical time" and praised her prowess in building diplomatic alliances as well as giving importance to the kingdom's culture and arts. Her reign is hailed for bringing unity across the Korean kingdom - something that was felt even after her death.

Meanwhile, in the "Civilization 6: Rise and Fall" DLC, Queen Seondeok will have the unique ability called Hwarang. In real-life history, Hwarang were what was known as the Flowering Knights and described as a warrior unit composed of highly-esteemed young men in Silla.

In the video game, Queen Seondeok's Hwarang will give science and culture bonuses to cities that have governors.

The Korean civ will introduce the Seowon district, which is required to be built in hills and takes the place of the former Campus district. Having a Korean civ will also give players the ability called Three Kingdoms that makes mines produce bonus science points and farms adjacent to a Seowon yield more food points.

As for the Korean civ's attack unit, the DLC will introduce the Hwacha, a multiple rocket launcher. According to the video teaser, the Hwacha brings more strength compared to other units in the Renaissance. However, they are not able to attack and defend at the same time.

The Korean civilization will arrive in the game along with the "Rise and Fall" DLC on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018 on PC for $29.99.