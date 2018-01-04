'Civilization VI' News: Cree Civ Set To Be Added Via the 'Rise and Fall' Expansion

Civilization VI official website The Cree Civ inside 'Civilization VI'

The developers of "Civilization VI" recently unveiled the next Civ to be included in the "Rise and Fall" expansion – the Cree Civ.

Just as what they have done with previously announced "Rise and Fall" Civs, the developers have again published a lengthy blog post detailing the new Civ's features.

Leading the Cree inside the game will be Chief Poundmaker. In his time, Chief Poundmaker was someone who consistently sought peace for his people and did so in ways that eschewed violence.

In the game, Poundmaker's dream of creating a lasting peace for his people, other tribes and governments is reflected in his unique leader ability. Known as Favorable Terms, Chief Poundmaker's unique ability allows all alliance types to offer shared visibility. This also provides additional food and gold after players establish trade routes.

As for the Cree Civ's unique ability, it can come in handy during exploration. The Nihithaw unique ability allows the Cree Civ to explore with help from an additional trade route. It will also give them the opportunity to obtain control of tiles which are unclaimed and are also nearby.

The Cree Civ's unique unit inside "Civilization VI" is known as Okihtcitaw. The Okihtcitaw can serve as a highly effective reconnaissance unit inside the game. Also, because this unique unit begins with a free promotion, it can also work as a good early unit.

Lastly, the Cree Civ's unique structure is the Mekewap. When this is built near bonus or luxury resources, the Civ will be on the receiving end of food, gold, production and resource benefits.

With this latest announcement, the total number of confirmed "Rise and Fall" Civs goes up to four and the number of additional leaders to five. But there are still more coming to the game via the expansion.

The "Rise and Fall" expansion will be released for "Civilization VI" on Feb. 8.