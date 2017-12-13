Civilization VI official website An early look at the Dutch Civ that will be coming soon to 'Civilization VI'

Developers are continuing to reveal more about the new features that will be included in "Civilization VI's" "Rise and Fall" expansion. And just recently, they announced the second Civ which will be included in the pack.

This time around, the developers have chosen the Netherlands as the next country to be included in the game, and leading the way for them will be Queen Wilhelmina.

In a new post detailing the Dutch Civ, developers included some important bits of information about the Queen's lengthy reign. Queen Wilhelmina sought to maintain the neutrality of The Netherlands during her reign, but when that proved impossible, she turned to inspiring her people to fight in her own way.

Developers are looking to properly represent the way Queen Wilhelmina led her people in part through the unique ability she will be able to use inside the game. Using her unique ability known as Radio Oranje, the Queen can inspire her people. Furthermore, she also provides culture bonuses once trade routes to and from other cities have been formed.

The Dutch Civ inside "Civilization VI" also features the special ability known as Grote Rivieren, and because of this, adjacency bonuses will be bestowed upon campuses, industrial zones and theater squares that are built close to a river.

Also included together with the Dutch Civ is the Polder, a unique improvement that can help enhance food production and even provide a boost to defense. Lastly, the Dutch Civ's unique units are the De Zeven Provincien class ships that boast impressive firepower.

For those who may have missed it, developers also revealed recently that the Korea Civ included in the same aforementioned expansion will be led by Queen Seondeok.

Now that two Civs and two leaders have been revealed, players can still look forward to learning more about at least six more Civs and seven more leaders that are also going to be included in the "Rise and Fall" expansion.

The "Rise and Fall" expansion is set to be released for "Civilization VI" on Feb. 8.