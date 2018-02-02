Civilization VI official website The Mapuche Civ features the unique unit known as the Malon Raider

The "Rise and Fall" expansion is going to be released for "Civilization VI" in just a few more days, but players will not have to wait until then to learn about the Civs it contains.

Just recently, developers revealed yet another one of the Civs set to be included in the expansion, with that being the Mapuche Civ.

In the game, the Mapuche Civ will be led by Lautaro.

Lautaro is perhaps best known for his efforts for leading his people against the Spanish Conquistadors.

As a Civ leader, Lautaro will provide a unique ability that should help players out during battles. To be more specific, when players are able to defeat an enemy unit within that enemy's own territory, the Loyalty of the city will go down, thanks to Lautaro's Swift Hawk ability.

The Mapuche Civ's unique ability is known as Toqui, and players will again receive bonuses related to battle thanks to this. Toqui allows players to obtain a bonus whenever they are fighting against a civilization that is already in the midst of a Golden Age. On top of that, Toqui also enables units that have been trained in cities with governors to receive bonus experience during battles.

"Civilization VI" players will soon be able to command the Malon Raider, the unique unit of the Mapuche Civ. Malon Raiders receive bonuses related to combat whenever they are engaged in battle near friendly territory. The movement cost for pillaging for the Malon Raider is also lower.

Last up, the Mapuche Civ features the unique structure known as the Chemamull inside the game. The Chemamull provide valuable culture as well as a tourism bonus.

The Mapuche Civ is the seventh one confirmed to be included in the "Rise and Fall" expansion – Chandragupta is an alternate leader for the India Civ – and there is one more expected to be revealed.

The "Rise and Fall" expansion will be officially released for "Civilization VI" on Feb. 8.