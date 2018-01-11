'Civilization VI' News: Find Out Which Unique Abilities Are Featured by the Georgia Civ

Civilization VI official website Georgia's unique structure provides additional defense as well as a tourism boost inside the game

There is another new Civ that has just been confirmed for "Civilization VI." And for this week's entry, the developers unveiled the Georgia Civ.

Tamar of Georgia is the leader of this newest Civ. And just like the other prominent historical figures already in the game, she provides helpful bonuses as well.

With Tamar, players can receive Faith-related bonuses thanks to her Glory of the World, Kingdom and Faith ability. This ability enables her to announce a Protectorate War following the acquisition of the Theology Civic. Soldiers will then receive bonus Faith for a certain amount of time following the declaration of the war.

Tamar's unique ability also allows the Civ to receive bonuses as it spreads the word of God.

Georgia's unique ability is known as Strength in Unity, and this is very beneficial to players who want a good Era Score and who would not mind obtaining some bonuses as well.

The Georgia Civ's unique unit inside "Civilization VI" is the Khevsureti. Khevsureti is actually a territory, and the warriors who hail from it are the ones who will be featured in the game. These warriors will be able to move efficiently even through hilly terrain, and thanks to their additional Combat Strength, they are incredibly difficult to deal with for opposing forces.

Lastly, the Georgia Civ's unique structure is the Tsikhe, and this greatly increases the strength of a player's outer defenses without costing as much as the Renaissance Walls. The Tsikhe also provides a tourism bonus, but this is only activated once players have made it to the Conservation Civic.

Georgia joins Korea, the Netherlands, Mongolia and the Cree Nation as Civs that have been confirmed to be included in the "Rise and Fall" expansion. Chandragupta has also been revealed as an additional leader for the India Civ.

Three more Civs are expected to be announced as features of the "Rise and Fall" expansion in the weeks ahead.

The "Rise and Fall" expansion is set to be released for "Civilization VI" on Feb. 8.