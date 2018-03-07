'Civilization VI' News: Franchise Lead Designer Ed Beach Details What's to Come in March Update

Civilization VI official website A big update is coming soon to 'Civilization VI'

"Civilization VI's" "Rise and Fall" expansion has been out for quite some time now, and players have likely been able to check out much of what it has to offer.

The expansion has also been out for long enough that now is the right time for improvements to be applied to it, and that is precisely what the developers are planning to do.

In a new developer update video, franchise lead designer Ed Beach talked about the changes coming to the game in the next patch.

First off, Beach revealed that changes will be made to the user interface.

Flags will now be shown in the Technology Tree, and those should provide players with valuable information they can make good use of as they continue playing.

Developers are also going to add more tool tips, and these will explain the Loyalty system introduced in the aforementioned "Rise and Fall" expansion. Loyalty is a complex element of the game, so it is understandable that some players may still be having trouble with it. The incoming tool tips should help change that.

Also coming in the next "Civilization VI" update is a timeline players will be able to view once a game ends. The timeline will detail all the different moments that defined a player's game.

Beach also talked about the balance changes that they are going to apply, and once again, the Loyalty system is going to be adjusted. With the update applied, players will find that Emergencies will no longer come to an end just because a city has flipped.

City-states should also put up a greater fight against the conquering efforts of the AI once the update has been installed.

There is currently no exact release date known for the next "Civilization VI" update, though players should be able to hear more about that soon.