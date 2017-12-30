Chandragupta will allow players to employ a different playstyle when using the India Civ

The "Rise and Fall" expansion will add its fair share of Civs to "Civilization VI." But beyond that, it will also introduce a new leader for one of the Civs already included in the game.

Announced just recently by the developers, Chandragupta Maurya is going to become the second leader available for the India Civ.

Chandragupta built up his own army, led it, and eventually overthrew the Nanda dynasty and expanded his kingdom.

By now, players may have already noticed that Chandragupta is quite different from Mahatma Gandhi, the other leader of the India Civ already included in the game.

That is no accident, and Chandragupta is being added in part so that players have more options whenever they are controlling the India Civ.

As was explained in Chandragupta's "First Look" video, he will allow players to utilize a more aggressive style of play.

Chandragupta comes with his own unique ability known as the Arthashastra inside "Civilization VI." With this unique ability, he can declare a war of territorial expansion after researching the military civic. On top of that, this also provides movement and combat strength bonuses that will come in really handy once players engage their opponents in battle.

Players who choose Chandragupta as the leader for the India Civ will still be able to use some of Gandhi's unique features such as the unique unit known as the Varu and the special improvement named the Stepwell.

Again, Chandragupta is an alternative leader – the second one who will be added to the game, as Greece can already be led by either Gorgo or Pericles – so if players still prefer to use Gandhi, they will still be able to do so.

Aside from Chandragupta, the "Rise and Fall" expansion will also add the Korea, Dutch and Mongolia Civs led by Queen Seondeok, Queen Wilhelmina and Genghis Khan respectively. There are still more Civs expected to be introduced as elements of the "Rise and Fall" expansion.

The "Rise and Fall" expansion is set to be released for "Civilization VI" on Feb. 8.