'Civilization VI' News: Learn More About the Many Additions Included in the 'Rise and Fall' Expansion

Civilization VI official website Numerous new features are included in the 'Rise and Fall' expansion

A major expansion is making its way to "Civilization VI" next year, and it will bring several additions that can change the way players experience the game.

Known as "Rise and Fall," this new expansion is set to shake up how empires work in the game.

Detailed in a recent post on the game's official website, developers noted that their main goal with the upcoming expansion is to create "dynamic empires."

In pursuit of creating more "dynamic empires," developers are adding quite a few new features to the game.

First off, players can look forward to Golden and Dark Ages being events that significantly affect their civilizations.

Golden Ages are prosperous and they instill a renewed sense of loyalty into the citizens of a certain civilization. These events become more difficult to earn though after a player has recently obtained one.

Meanwhile, Dark Ages can have an adverse effect on citizens, making them question their loyalty, but going through one of these will eventually make it easier to earn a Golden Age.

Loyalty is going to matter even more in the "Rise and Fall" expansion, as it will be essential in increasing the size of empires while the lack of it could be the catalyst for the demise of a civilization.

Players will also be able to enlist the help of Governors to increase the loyalty of their citizens. Aside from helping improve loyalty, the Governors coming to "Civilization VI" will also make it easier for players to determine a specific growth path for a particular city.

Apart from those features mentioned above, the "Rise and Fall" expansion will also include other notable additions such as Historic Moments, Emergencies and even new types of Alliances.

Nine new leaders and eight additional civilizations are also coming to the game, and the developers noted over on Twitter that more details about them are on the way.

The "Rise and Fall" expansion will be officially released for "Civilization VI" on Feb. 8.