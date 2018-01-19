Civilization VI official website The 'Rise and Fall' expansion is due out on Feb. 8

The "Rise and Fall" expansion will introduce several new features to "Civilization VI" upon its release, and developers recently revealed more information about the additions players can look forward to seeing.

A new video published by the game's developers provided a closer look at the contents of the "Rise and Fall" expansion, including some additions that have not been talked about previously.

Developers confirmed that new wonders are among the features included in the expansion.

In the video, wonders both of the natural and of the world variety were shown briefly, including the Matterhorn, the Eye of the Sahara, St. Basil's Cathedral, the Statue of Liberty and the Temple of Artemis. It is unclear if those are the only ones coming via the expansion or if there are still others that have just not been shown off yet.

These wonders are additions that "Civilization VI" players will want to take note of as they have specific uses in the game.

The "Rise and Fall" expansion will also introduce its fair share of new global units.

In the video, developers revealed that players will soon be able to call upon units like the Pike and Shot, the Supply Convoy, the Spec Ops and even Drones to help them in their goal to lead their nation to prosperity. The aforementioned units have been added to the Technology Tree, and players should be able to gain access to them as they progress through the different eras.

An earlier post on "Civilization VI's" official website highlighted the other major features included in the expansion, such as the Golden and Dark Ages, Historic Moments, Emergencies, Governors and other adjustments to elements already in the game.

There are also new Civs and leaders that are set to arrive along with the expansion.

The "Rise and Fall" expansion will be released for "Civilization VI" on Feb. 8.