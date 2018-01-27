Robert the Bruce will be leading the way for the Scottish Civ

The contents of the "Rise and Fall" expansion coming to "Civilization VI" are being fleshed out more and more as the weeks go by, and for this week, developers unveiled yet another one of the Civs that will be added to the game.

The Scottish Civ is the latest one confirmed to be included in the aforementioned expansion, and it will be led in the game by Robert the Bruce.

Given that Robert was involved in numerous battles, it should come as no surprise that his unique ability in the game is based off of one of his most significant triumphs.

To be more specific, Robert's unique leader ability is known as Bannockburn. With Bannockburn, Robert will be able to call for a War of Liberation once the player has acquired the Defensive Tactics Civic. Once the War of Liberation is in effect, players will obtain bonus production while movement will be increased as well.

Next up is the Scottish Civ's unique ability that is known as Scottish Enlightenment. Thanks to this Civ ability, Happy Cities will be on the receiving end of extra Science and Production. Happy Cities will also provide Great Engineer points depending on the number of Industrial Zones, while more Great Scientist points will be given based on the number of campuses.

In "Civilization VI," the Scottish Civ will feature the Highlander unit. Highlanders will receive additional Combat Strength whenever they are battling on a hill or in a forest.

Last up, the Scottish Civ also arrives with the Golf Course as its unique structure. Golf Courses can grant additional Amenity, Culture and Gold when there is a City Center next to them. A Golf Course placed close to an Entertainment Complex can still provide a Culture bonus. Housing and Tourism bonuses also come from Golf Courses, but players will have to wait until later in the game for those.

The Scottish Civ is the sixth one included in the "Rise and Fall" expansion, with Korea, the Netherlands, Mongolia, the Cree Nation and Georgia having been announced previously. Chandragupta has also been announced as an alternate leader for India.

At least two more Civs are expected to be revealed ahead of the "Rise and Fall" expansion officially being released for "Civilization VI" on Feb. 8.