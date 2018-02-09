Civilization VI official website The Zulu Civ's unique district is the Ikanda

Developers have revealed the eighth and final Civ included in "Civilization VI's" "Rise and Fall" expansion and the addition in question is the Zulu Civ.

In the game, the Zulu Civ will be led by Shaka, a well-known military commander who left behind a complicated legacy, as noted by the developers.

Shaka's unique leader ability is known as Amabutho, and this feature is based on the commander's military background. To be more specific, Amabutho will allow players to form Corps and Armies earlier, which should prove quite helpful inside the game. Corps and Armies under Shaka will also be on the receiving end of bonus Base Combat Strength.

Next up, the Zulu Civ's unique ability is Isibongo. With Isibongo, a city conquered by the Zulu will receive additional Loyalty if it ends up being garrisoned. Furthermore, a city that is conquered using a unit can quickly be turned either into a Corps or Army, but only if players have fulfilled the requirements to unlock those beforehand.

Another unique feature of the Zulu Civ is the Impi unit. Inside "Civilization VI," the Impi will work to replace Pikemen. It will also feature an improved flanking ability. Players may also be drawn to using the Impi unit thanks to its ability to gain XP faster while also costing less to maintain.

The last of the Zulu Civ's unique features is the Ikanda district. Thanks to the Ikanda, players will be able to create Corps and Armies faster inside the game.

As noted earlier, the Zulu Civ is the eighth and final one included in the "Rise and Fall" expansion. The ones previously revealed are Korea, the Netherlands, Mongolia, the Cree Nation, Georgia, Scotland and the Mapuche. Chandragupta was also revealed previously as an alternate leader for India.

"Civilization VI" players can now get the "Rise and Fall" expansion.