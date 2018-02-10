'Civilization VI: Rise and Fall' Review: The Expansion Pack That Does Most Things Right

YouTube/Sid Meier's Civilization A still from the official trailer for the Korean civilization, featuring Queen Seondeok, to be released along with 'Civilization 6: The Rise and Fall.'

With the recent release of "Civilization VI: Rise and Fall," fans have become interested to know if the hype and excitement before the release was worth it. To address this concern, here is everything that the critics are saying about "Civilization VI: Rise and Fall."

According to a review by GameSpot, "Civilization 6: Rise and Fall" is a game that is worth trying, especially for fans who love complicated platforms and careful planning. The good things about the popular game titles are the Ages system, City Loyalty, the gameplay, and the palpable efforts of the developers. In terms of the Ages system, this feature forces the players to indulge in a complicated fate in that it gives the losing side an opportunity to turn things around while simultaneously preventing an easy win for the victors. City Loyalty foster strategy and effectivity. Governors also encourage careful city planning. Finally the new features make the overall gameplay better without bearing down on the existing ones.

Meanwhile, a review by Ars Technica details some of the bad things about "Civilization VI: Rise and Fall." First, some aggressive players who love to forge ahead may dislike the pressure from City Loyalty, which can make things complicated. Furthermore, the artificial intelligence of the game seems to have improved, but not nearly enough to make the glitches unnoticeable. Lastly, the pressure to avoid a Dark Age may ruin the fun of the game as players might be forced to make unconventional choices just to keep playing.

As the first expansion pack of "Civilization VI," "Rise and Fall" does not fail to meet the expectations of the fans. More information is expected to be released in the coming weeks. As such, fans are advised to stay tuned for more updates. "Civilization VI: Rise and Fall" is now available for play on Windows PC.