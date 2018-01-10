Claire Convinces Owen to Return to Isla Nublar in New 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Trailer

Facebook/JurassicWorld Official promo poster for "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom."

"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" is just months away from hitting theaters, and Universal Pictures is already doubling its efforts to promote the film. Earlier this week, the company released the first trailer for the highly anticipated film, teasing yet another action-packed installment in the "Jurassic Park" franchise.

The first few seconds of the new trailer show Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) having a chat in a bar after the events in the first "Jurassic World" movie. While their conversation makes it clear that their relationship is over, Claire looks to convince Owen to return to Isla Nublar with her so that they can rescue the remaining dinosaurs there. She particularly mentions that Blue, the velociraptor that he previously raised and trained, is still alive and resides on the island.

The trailer also features Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) from the first two "Jurassic Park" films as he talks about the dinosaurs and why they should leave the creatures alone. "These creatures were here before us. If we're not careful they're gonna be here after," he said. His line in the trailer is reminiscent of his famous line from the first "Jurassic Park" movie, where he said, "Life cannot be contained. Life breaks free. Life finds a way."

"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" will follow Owen, Claire and "The Get Down" star Justice Smith's character as they return to Isla Nublar to rescue the dinosaurs there while evading an erupting volcano. The movie will feature Owen's reunion with Blue. It remains to be seen, however, if the creature will still remember him in the film.

Meanwhile, director J.A. Bayona revealed in a recent interview with CinePop Brazil that Claire won't be running in heels in the sequel. Many criticized the first "Jurassic World" movie after it featured Claire unrealistically running away from dinosaurs while wearing stiletto heels in the jungle. Asked if she will do the same in the sequel, Bayona said, "No, no. Definitely, she's more prepared in this one. In the first movie it was more like she was caught by surprise. In this one, she's totally ready and prepared for the adventure."

"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" arrives in theaters on June 22.