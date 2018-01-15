Claire Returns Home in New Clip from 'Wayward Sisters'

The CW A promotional still from the "Supernatural" season 13 midseason premiere "Wayward Sisters"

A new clip for "Wayward Sisters" shows the reunion of Claire and Sheriff Mills as the lone demon hunter finally returns home. The last time fans saw Claire was in "Supernatural," when she went hunting on her own.

The CW dropped the first clip for the "Supernatural" spinoff series "Wayward Sisters" last week, featuring the return of Claire (Kathryn Love Newton). The clip shows that upon returning home, she finds out to her surprise that it is now being used as a storage room. Towards the end of the clip, Sheriff Mills (Kim Rhodes) arrives with the new character, Patience (Clark Becko), who is now the owner of her old sweatshirts. It looks like Patience is staying with Sheriff Mills in their home.

After "Supernatural" season 13's midseason finale last December, the show will pick up with the backdoor pilot for its spinoff series "Wayward Sisters." The season 13 midseason finale ended with Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) stuck in the Bad Place. Meanwhile, "Wayward Sisters" will focus on Claire, Sheriff Mills, Alex (Katherine Ramdeen), Patience, Donna (Briana Buckmaster) and Kaia (Yadira Guevara-Prip) as they work together in rescuing Sam and Dean from the place the brothers are trapped in.

In a recent interview, The CW President Mark Pedowitz teased that unlike the previous "Supernatural" spinoff series "Bloodlines," "Wayward Sisters" is more likely to become successful. "I've seen it, I like it but the fans determine," he said. He added that while "Bloodlines" did not work at all, the upcoming series has an opportunity to work. "Nothing is perfect but the real question is whether fans will go watch it if the boys aren't in it. I don't know but it works, the characters work, Kathryn Newton is a real star, the actress who plays Donna is hilarious," he said.

"Wayward Sisters" will premiere on Jan. 18, Thursday, at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.