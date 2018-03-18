'Clarissa Explains It All' Reboot in the Works, to Focus On Melissa Joan Hart's Character as a Mom

Reuters/Kevork Djansezian Actress Melissa Joan Hart poses as she arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 8, 2014.

Nickelodeon is joining the reboot train by bringing back its beloved teen sitcom "Clarissa Explains It All." Instead of a new lead, however, Melissa Joan Hart is expected to return as the titular character.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the project is still in early stages of development, but the plan is to keep the spotlight on main character Clarissa Darling, who is now a mom.

Nickelodeon is also looking to have original series creator Mitchell Kriegman write and executive produce the reboot, but the network is still in the middle of negotiations with both Hart and Kriegman, so there are no official deals yet.

Interestingly, Hart, who starred in the original "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" series, recently expressed enthusiasm in bringing "Clarissa Explains It All" back in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter last month.

"I think 'Clarissa' ended on a note that could be explored again, because it didn't really have an ending — it sort of ended," she said when asked about what past projects of hers she would be okay to have rebooted.

If it comes to pass, the reboot will feature Clarissa dealing with a whole new set of problems far different from what she went through when she was a teen.

The original "Clarissa Explains It All," which ran for five seasons from 1991 to 1994, saw her go through typical issues teenage girls encounter and addresses the audience as she describes these problems, which included school, boys, pimples, and even wearing her first training bra.

It was the first series on Nickelodeon to feature a female lead, paving the way for other female-headlined shows on the network. The show also starred Jason Zimbler, Sean O'Neal, Elizabeth Hess, and Joe O'Connor.

While there is no word yet on the actual plot, the "Clarissa Explains It All" reboot is expected to see the character work through motherhood and family-related problems. It will also be exciting to catch up with the people that were in Clarissa's life then.