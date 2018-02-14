Classic Dog Film 'Benji' Reboot Coming to Netflix

Reuters/Mike Blake The Netflix sign on page on an iPad taken in California, USA.

Netflix has unveiled a new trailer and poster for the "Benji" reboot. The giant streaming site is adding to its growing list of original programs the reboot of its classic dog film, which hails from writer/director Brandon Camp and is based on the original 1974 film by Joe Camp.

This year, "Benji" is joining Netflix's original films category alongside "Little Evil" and "Mudbound," which has recently been nominated for several awards for the streaming service. The original "Benji" film that debuted in the 1970s highlighted a kind and adorable mutt who eventually became part of the life of the protagonist and helped him solve a case. Towards the end of the story, Benji was adopted by the protagonist's family.

The 1974 film was such a hit that it spawned a franchise, which included a film series featuring Benji in various predicaments, as well as a TV series titled "Benji, Zax & the Alien Prince." Since then, Benji has become a pop culture staple, just like Lassie who was famed for her adorably trained stunts.

The upcoming "Benji" reboot will serve as a modern retelling of the classic film and will revolve around an orphaned dog who is eventually found and rescued by two school kids from New Orleans. The kids then develop a deep friendship with the lovable mutt. At some point in the story, the two kids get kidnapped, and it is up to Benji to save the day.

"Benji" stars "Big Little Lies" star Darby Camp, "Lights Out" star Gabriel Bateman, "Empire" star Jerod Haynes, and "The Purge: Anarchy" star Kiele Sanchez. Based on the trailer, the upcoming reboot will be told from Carter's (Camp) perspective and will be a major departure from Blumhouse Studio's traditional fare of crime-themed dramas.

"The "Benji" reboot will premiere on Netflix on March 16.