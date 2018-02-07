Classic 'Yakuza' Games Announced for February's PS Now Lineup

Sega The playable cast of characters in "Yakuza 5" make a return in PlayStation's game streaming service.

Put on a fancy jacket, grab some drinks, and get ready to return to Kamurocho and explore the underground criminal world as "Yakuza 4" and "Yakuza 5" arrive on PS Now.

Announced on the official PlayStation blog, the PlayStation 3 games "Yakuza 4" and "Yakuza 5" will become available for PS Now subscribers to play starting this month of February. For anyone unfamiliar with the franchise, the "Yakuza" games are story-driven brawlers that weave an intricate tale revolving around the Japanese Yakuza and other underground criminal elements in Tokyo.

Yet, despite the somewhat serious premise, these games are also known for their nonsensical and, oftentimes, comic side stories and minigames such as karaoke and even learning to become a pop idol. It is really this juxtaposition of seriousness and humor that make these games unique.

While it might seem daunting to enter into the "Yakuza" franchise with the fourth and fifth installment, these games do have in-game systems that allow any newcomer to catch up on what happened in the previous games.

That being said, this might be the best time to dive head first into the franchise, especially when there is also "Yakuza 0" and "Yakuza Kiwami" available on the PlayStation 4, as "Yakuza 6," the latest numbered entry in the series, is scheduled to release in April after it was delayed earlier this month.

PS Now is Sony's game streaming service that lets gamers play through classic PlayStation 3 titles through their PlayStation 4 systems over the internet, think of it as pseudo-backwards compatibility, except it is reliant on a stable internet connection. Sony boasts that their service has over 600 titles to choose from, with over a hundred PlayStation 4 games added into the mix. In addition to the two "Yakuza" games discussed, Sony has also added "NBA 2K16," "Disgaea 5: Alliance of Vengeance," and many more other titles to the service this month.