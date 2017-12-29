ClassicaLoid Official Site Key visual art for the sophomore season of the Japanese anime series, "ClassicaLoid."

Now that Wataru has revealed his and his companion's identities to everyone, things are about to get even more complicated on the next episode of the Japanese music-themed comedy anime series, "ClassicaLoid" season 2.

Bach is gone and Wataru, who is really a ClassicaLoid named Wagner, has taken over Arkhe Corp., kicked its most promising idols — Tchaiko and Bada — off to the curb, and ultimately built himself as the recently debuted new idol World Amazing Galaxy Never Ending Revolution, commonly known as Wagner.

Aside from his overly long idol stage name, there is a handful of other things that make his presence rather worrying. It turns out that his ultimate goal has always been to bring about the revolution that the Octave has failed to ignite and thus prove himself and his hippo companion, who is really a ClassicaLoid named Dvorak, superior to the Octave.

The preview for the next episode, titled "Forget the Year's Hardships! Red vs. White Muzik Contest," teases the series' own version of the Japanese year-end song festival that is held every year on New Year's Eve.

Could this be the first step of the revolution that Wagner has warned them to watch out for before leaving the Otowa's place for good? What kind of event will this song festival turn out to be, especially when all the participants are ClassicaLoids? What new songs will be created? What new collaborations and alliances will be formed?

The synopsis for the episode has even teased the possibility of things eventually going awry as all of the ClassicaLoids gather together in one place to show everyone else what they can do.

And in the end, which ClassicaLoid will be hailed the ultimate winner?

"ClassicaLoid" season 2 airs on Saturdays at 5:35 p.m. JST on NHK. Episodes are also available to stream in North America via HIDIVE.