'ClassicaLoid' Season 2 Episode 7 Spoilers: Mother to Find a Husband for Kanae?

ClassicaLoid Official Site Key visual art for the sophomore season of the Japanese anime series, "ClassicaLoid."

Kanae Otowa is about to deal with what could possibly be the biggest issue that she will have to face now that her mother is back in town. How can the series protagonist pull through this latest bump in her life on the next episode of the Japanese music-themed fantasy anime series, "ClassicaLoid"?

The previous episode saw the older ClassicaLoids try to play a few tricks on Wataru in a bid to unmask his true identity. However, their efforts were all laid to waste when instead of Wataru, their landlady Kanae's mother, came instead and barely missed the traps they have set.

The return of Kanae's mother may be unexpected, but her motives may be not. While at dinner, she tried to make Kanae tell her which of the guys on the table has caught her heart.

In line with this, the preview for the next episode has Kanae's voice over saying how impossible it is for her to find a boyfriend when she's always swamped with housework. It also seems that her mother will be taking matters into her own hands and may even be lining up the ClassicaLoids to determine which one is the perfect fit for her daughter.

But Kanae is determined not to get married. How will this difference in disposition affect their mother-daughter relationship? And will Kanae even consider choosing any one of the ClassicaLoids to be her eventual husband?

On the other hand, Wataru and his pygmy hippo, Dovo, have just struck a deal with idol producer Bach. How will this partnership eventually affect the upcoming episodes of the series?

The upcoming episode will also reportedly debut a new tune by tofubeats inspired by one of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's classical pieces and featuring the vocals of Nanase Matsuoka.

"ClassicaLoid" season 2 airs on Saturdays at 5:35 p.m. JST on NHK. Episodes are also available to stream in North America via HIDIVE.