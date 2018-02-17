'Claws' Season 2 Premiere Date, Spoilers: The Russians Are Coming to Manatee County

Facebook / ClawsTNT Promo image for "Claws"

Fire is burning, literally, in season 2 of TNT comedy "Claws."

The savage manicurists of Manatee County are setting a few things on fire when they return for the second installment of the comedy series.

TNT showed first major look into what could be expected in "Claws" later this year. Desna Simms, played by Niecy Nash, literally threw fire on a house owned by a man, who could be a Russian. The clip shows the Russians are coming to make crimes more complicated for the gang of five — Poly (Carrie Preston), Quiet Ann (Judy Reyes), Virginia Loc (Karrueche Tran), Jennifer Husser (Jenn Lyon), and Desna. The women, though diverse, each has a treacherous character that makes the series interesting.

The manicurists, who work at Nail Artisan, revolutionized the male-dominated organized crime world when they laundered money for a neighboring pain clinic. The series' fresh take on the criminal groups boosted it to become TNT's highest-rating show since the cable network's programming shift in early 2016.

In July 2017, with just five episodes in, "Claws" ranked fourth as cable's new drama with adults 18-49 and fourth in cable drama in social engagement. It also recorded over 6 million viewers per episode across all TNT platforms — linear, digital, mobile, and on-demand.

Early on into season 1, TNT already announced that the series was getting a second season. "Look out, Manatee County, these ladies are coming back for more!" said Sarah Aubrey, TNT executive vice president for programming, in an official statement. "These strong-willed, hilarious women represent the diverse voices this network is all about. 'Claws' has certainly struck a chord with audiences and continues to attract new viewers each week."

The hit comedy series was created by Eliot Lawrence and run by Janine Sherman Barrois. It is executive produced by Rashida Jones and Will McCormack.

"Claws" is expected to return to the small screens this summer on TNT.