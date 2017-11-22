Cleveland Browns Roster, Injury News 2017: Emmanuel Ogbah Out for the Season With Broken Foot

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Erik Drost)

The Cleveland Browns' defensive line has just taken a massive hit with the loss of one of their top pass rushers.

The Browns have confirmed that defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah is set to undergo surgery to repair the damage on his broken right foot and he's expected to be sidelined for three to four months while he recovers.

Given the recovery timeline, it's clear the second-year pro won't be playing again this season.

"I feel like I was doing a pretty good job out there. It was just unfortunate," Ogbah said, via the team's official website. "Injuries happen, but I'm going to come back strong, so I'm not worried about it," he added.

Ogbah broke his foot in the second quarter of Sunday's 19–7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and after the game, Browns head coach Hue Jackson admitted that he would likely miss a significant time with the injury.

"I saw the frustrated look on his face at halftime in training room," Browns cornerback Jason McCourty said, via the Akron Beacon Journal.

"It's just tough. I'm not worried about us on defense. We'll be back and all of that. I just hate that for him individually with the year he was having and the progress he's making as a young guy," he continued.

Ogbah is arguably the Browns best defensive player in recent weeks, but now he will have to sit on the sidelines for the rest of the year. The former Oklahoma State University–Stillwater standout has recorded four sacks, 27 tackles and two forced fumbles in 10 games this season.

He will bounce back, but he won't be on the field helping the Browns get their first win this season.

With Ogbah sidelined, Nate Orchard and Carl Nassib should continue to see significant minutes in the coming weeks. 2017 first-overall pick Myles Garrett should also see an increase in snaps.