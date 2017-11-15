Cleveland Browns Roster, Injury News 2017: Jamie Collins Out for the Season with an MCL Injury

(Photo: Reuters/Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports) Cleveland Browns outside linebacker Jamie Collins (51) in pain with an injury during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field, Nov. 12, 2017.

Cleveland Browns linebacker Jamie Collins' season has officially come to an end after he sustained a knee injury in the first quarter of Sunday's 38–24 loss to the Detroit Lions.

The Browns have announced that Collins has been diagnosed with a torn medial collateral ligament (MCL) in his right knee and he has been ruled out for the rest of the season. The linebacker hurt his knee after he was tackled by Lions guard Graham Glasgow while he was returning an interception.

"When he got hurt, he got a pick, which led to a touchdown for us. I think he was right on the cusp of making those special plays that we anticipated he would make," Browns head coach Hue Jackson said, via the team's official website.

Collins has been placed on the injured reserve list.

The Browns acquired Collins from the New England Patriots during the 2016 season, and he signed a $50-million contract extension this offseason. The fifth-year pro also missed three games with a concussion earlier this season before he hurt his knee last Sunday.

In six games this season, Collins recorded 31 tackles, a sack, three passes defensed, an interception, and a forced fumble.

With Collins done for the year, the Browns will have to rely on James Burgess Jr. in the final seven games.

"Whenever his name is called, whenever his number is called, he's always ready to go out there and make a play," linebacker Christian Kirksey said of Burgess, according to the Browns' official website.

"I believe the first time that Jamie was out for some time, Burg stepped right in and he was getting the TFLs, PBUs, sacks and things like that. He definitely knows what he is doing," he added.

Losing Collins is a huge blow for the Browns' defense, but Burgess is a capable replacement.