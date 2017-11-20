Cleveland Cavaliers Guard Derrick Rose to Miss Two to Three Weeks With a Sprained Left Ankle

(Photo: Reuters/David Richard-USA TODAY Sports) Cleveland Cavaliers guard Derrick Rose (1) shoots the ball past Milwaukee Bucks forward John Henson (31) in the second quarter at Quicken Loans Arena, Nov. 7, 2017.

It appears that LeBron James will have to handle the point guard duties for a couple more weeks because Derrick Rose still isn't ready to return to the court.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced that Rose is still dealing with a sprained left ankle and he will have to sit out another two to three weeks while he undergoes an extended treatment process. The three-time All-Star will have to wear a protective walking boot to keep pressure off his ankle for the time being.

"Just a jacked-up ankle. I'm just trying to figure it out, bro. Right now, it's just a jacked-up ankle. Just sore. I'm getting a lot of treatment for it, and tonight will be my first time wearing a boot. So I'll wear this, for I don't know how long, to see how it helps," Rose said, via ESPN.

"Man, it's frustrating. I just got to take my time. Hopefully this boot will take some pressure off it and I'm able to heal. Right now, I'm just trying to keep my spirits up," he added.

Rose also confirmed that he can't work on his conditioning while he's in the boot.

The former most valuable player originally hurt his ankle in the game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Oct. 20 and he was forced to sit out the past five games because of the injury.

Rose has played in seven games so far this season and he's averaging 14.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists in just under 27 minutes per game. He's also shooting 47 percent from the field, 23.1 percent from beyond the arc, and 90.5 percent from the free throw line.

Seventh-year wing Iman Shumpert started in Rose's place in the past few games, but James has been doing most of the ball handling for the Cavaliers in his absence.