Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Roster News: Cavs Signs Marcus Thornton To A 10-Day Contract

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports. Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James talks to his teammates before their game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are going to give 25-year-old guard Marcus Thornton a chance to fill a role in their rotation.

The team has announced that they have signed the former College of William & Mary standout to a 10-day contract after his impressive stint with their G League affiliate, the Canton Charge.

"He's been a great player in the (G) League for us, played every game," Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue said before they took on the Washington Wizards on Thursday, via Cleveland.com. "He's been great down there, so we wanted to reward him with this opportunity, and just talking to Koby (Altman) going forward to see how we use him," he continued.

Just to clarify, the Marcus Thornton the Cavaliers signed is not the journeyman guard who recently played for the Washington Wizards for two seasons. This one was the 45th overall pick in the 2015 draft, and he has played overseas in Australia and Italy. He has also suited up for the Maine Red Claws in the G League last season.

Thornton is currently averaging 18.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in the G League, and he is shooting 41.5 percent from the field, 40.4 percent from beyond the arc, and 75.6 percent from the free-throw line.

The Cavaliers have confirmed that Thornton is going to be assigned to the Charge for Friday night's game against the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.

In other news, Cavaliers forward Kevin Love has told NBC Sports' Kurt Helin that he should be ready to return to the court in a month.

"I'm probably about two weeks out from getting this movable cast off for good, and then from there about a few weeks after that before I get back," Love said. "So I have a good amount of time, about a month," he added.

The All-Star forward suffered a fractured left hand last month.