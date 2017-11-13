Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Cavs Interested in Suns' Greg Monroe

(Photo: Reuters/Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports) Oklahoma City Thunder guard Randy Foye (6) and Milwaukee Bucks center Greg Monroe (15) battle for a rebound in the third quarter at BMO Harris Bradley Center, March 6, 2016.

Will the Cleveland Cavaliers consider bringing in some help from outside the organization after a slow start to the season?

Right now, back-to-the-basket scorers like the Philadelphia 76ers' Jahlil Okafor and the Phoenix Suns' Greg Monroe are on the trading block and both players can help the Cavaliers shore up the middle while center Tristan Thompson continues to recover from a left calf strain.

Okafor's a young big man who still has a lot of room to grow as a player, but Cleveland.com's Joe Vardon said that he was told by his sources the Cavaliers see Monroe as a more viable option at center.

"The Cavs don't currently view Jahlil Okafor as a fit. As for Greg Monroe, the interest in him would be higher, sources indicated to me. Monroe is 6-11 and 265 pounds, but he isn't really a shot blocker (which Cleveland lacks). He's a scorer (though, this season, he's averaging just 6.8 points per game). The Cavs, though flawed, have a crowded rotation already, so pursuing Monroe in any way would probably follow or coincide with other roster changes," Vardon said in his weekly mailbag.

AmicoHoops' Sam Amico has also reported the same thing, and he said the Cavaliers are looking for ways to acquire Monroe from the Suns.

Monroe does seem like an interesting option for the Cavaliers because of his ability to score in the low post. However, he's a limited player especially on the defensive end of the court.

The team doesn't need to add more offensive firepower. They have enough of that. What they really need is someone who can act as a rim protector to anchor the defense, but Monroe has never been a very good shot blocker. He just doesn't bring much to the table defensively.

Will the Cavaliers pursue Monroe despite his limitations?