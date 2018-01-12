Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Trade Rumors: Cavs' Own First-Round Pick Available for Trade

(Photo: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports) Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James talks to his teammates before their game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have arguably one of the deepest rosters in the league this season, but much like last season, they have been struggling on the defensive end and they will have to address the problem if they want to book another trip to the National Basketball Association (NBA) finals.

A player like DeAndre Jordan can help solve their defensive woes with his interior defense and presence on the boards, but ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has reported that the Cavaliers are still reluctant to include the Brooklyn Nets' 2018 first-round pick in trade talks with the Los Angeles Clippers regarding the center. However, they seem to be willing to part ways with their own first-round pick.

"They're in a difficult spot because they don't know whether LeBron James is staying. And they don't know how much of their future they want to try to mortgage to try and win this year," Wojnarowski said during an appearance on ESPN's "SportsCenter," via NESN.

"One thing that is in play is Cleveland's first-round pick this year, in talking to teams around the league and Cleveland officials. That Brooklyn pick, though, they own from the Kyrie Irving trade with Boston, they have not used that at all in conversations for DeAndre Jordan. That'll be a hard deal to do without it," he continued.

However, Wojnarowski said the Cavaliers are willing to part ways with the Nets' pick if they can acquire a "big-time difference-maker" who can help them return to the finals this year. The problem is that the type of player they are looking for may not even be available for trade this season.

The Cavaliers are currently going through another tough stretch, but LeBron James isn't worried.

They will continue to experiment, and perhaps they may find a way to solve the glaring issues within the team in the coming months.