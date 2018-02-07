Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Trade Rumors: Cavs Still Not Giving Up on Potential George Hill Trade

Reuters/Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports Los Angeles Clippers guard Raymond Felton (2) defends Utah Jazz guard George Hill (3) as he drives to the basket in the second period of game seven of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Staples Center, April 30, 2017.

It appears that the Cleveland Cavaliers are still looking for a way to acquire George Hill before the trade deadline passes.

According to Yahoo Sports' Chris Mannix, the Cavaliers are still engaged in talks with the Sacramento Kings over a potential trade involving Hill, and they are reportedly looking for a third team to help facilitate a deal.

"The Cavs — who have little interest in taking on the $19 million Hill is owed next season — have pushed for J.R. Smith and Iman Shumpert to be part of the package, a source said, which the Kings have no interest in. Cleveland has shown a willingness to part with its own first-round pick in other deals, but thus far trading the coveted unprotected Brooklyn Nets pick has not been seriously considered," Mannix wrote in his report.

Channing Frye was supposed to be included in the deal in earlier talks. However, it would appear that the Cavaliers have decided to keep him after All-Star forward Kevin Love fractured his left pinky finger.

The Cavaliers and Kings started discussing a deal involving the veteran guard two weeks ago, but talks stalled because Hill was reportedly unwilling to agree to a preliminary buyout should LeBron James leave after the season.

The Sacramento Bee's Jason Jones has suggested that the Kings might have hesitated as well because they want to avoid making a deal that would restrict their financial flexibility further down the road. In any case, the Cavaliers still have a couple of days to work on a deal for Hill, so there is no need to panic.

Hill is averaging 10.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 0.9 steals in under 27 minutes this season, and he is shooting 46.9 percent from the field, 45.3 percent (career high) from beyond the arc, and 77.8 percent from the free-throw line.