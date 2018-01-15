Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Trade Rumors: Cavs Willing to Trade Tristan Thompson in 'Right Deal'

(Photo: Reuters/Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports) Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) falls over the back of Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (13) during the third quarter in game five of the 2017 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena, June 12, 2017.

It's clear by now that Tristan Thompson is the likeliest person to be moved if the Cleveland Cavaliers decide to pull the trigger on a trade in the coming weeks.

Shams Charania of The Vertical has reported that the Cavaliers are willing to trade Thompson if the "right deal" presents itself.

For weeks now, it has been rumored that the Cavaliers were interested in acquiring the Los Angeles Clippers' DeAndre Jordan and Thompson was going to be the centerpiece of the package for the All-Star center.

However, the Clippers are unlikely to accept the trade unless they get more assets in return, and they have reportedly asked for the highly coveted Brooklyn Nets' 2018 first-round pick.

Unfortunately, the Cavaliers don't want to part ways with the pick unless they get a "superstar player" like the Oklahoma City Thunder's Paul George or the New Orleans Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins in return. The problem is that both players are not available for trade at the moment.

The Cavaliers do have their own 2018 first-round pick, but it's nowhere as valuable as the Nets' pick.

In any case, Thompson knows that his name has been mentioned a lot in trade rumors lately, but he's not letting it affect his game.

"It doesn't bother me at all," Thompson said, according to Cleveland.com. "At the end of the day you only control what you can control. That's when coach calls me in the game, go out and play hard and compete. That business side, people get paid to do that stuff. I get paid to be out there on the court and compete and do my job," he continued.

"For me, seven years in the league and seeing guys get traded and just understanding the business of basketball, it doesn't faze me at all," he added.

Thompson is averaging 5.1 points and 5.8 rebounds in under 20 minutes this season.