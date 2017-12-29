Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Trade Rumors: Should the Team Pursue DeAndre Jordan?

(Photo: Reuters/Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA Today Sports) Dec 4, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan (6) in the first quarter of the game against the Indiana Pacers at Staples Center.

Should the Cleveland Cavaliers make a move for Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan?

The idea of an athletic center like Jordan playing alongside the likes of LeBron James, Kevin Love, Isaiah Thomas and Dwyane Wade sounds great. Unfortunately, the Clippers are expected to ask for the rights to the Brooklyn Nets' 2018 first-round pick if they come calling and that price tag may be too steep for the Cavaliers.

However, a number of observers have suggested another way of acquiring Jordan – trade Thomas to the Clippers for the All-Star center.

"Thomas will have less of an opportunity to shoot the ball playing next to James and we don't know his status after his injury. Rather than risk him walking or having to decide whether or not he is worth a max deal, they could see what kind of return he could yield before the Feb. 8 trade deadline," HoopsHype's Bryan Kalbrosky wrote in his column.

"The Clippers could use a point guard of the future after trading away Chris Paul. Thomas was a fantastic player for Boston and someone Los Angeles may be willing to try out," he added.

That deal looks feasible on paper if they also send Tristan Thompson to Los Angeles. But will the Clippers accept the deal?

Kalbrosky didn't mention that the possibility of Thomas walking away for nothing after the season also holds true with the Clippers. He probably doesn't want to waste away his prime playing for a team that's unlikely to contend for a title.

If the Clippers let Jordan leave, they probably want future assets in return, not someone who will leave after just one season.

For the Cavaliers, convincing Jordan to sign an extension won't be that difficult if James stays. But trading away Thomas may create another problem. Can they get to the finals with Derrick Rose (always injured) and José Calderón manning the point?